Change of law in Italy Swiss exporters can breathe a sigh of relief

5.2.2026 - 22:32

Rolex watches are a popular export from Switzerland. (symbolic image)
Bild: Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Swiss exporters can breathe a sigh of relief: A planned change to the law in Italy threatened to put companies from Switzerland at a disadvantage. Now there are signs of a turnaround.

Keystone-SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A change in the law in Italy will not be to the disadvantage of Swiss exporters.
  • Just a few weeks ago, it sounded different: at the time, the tech industry umbrella organization Swissmem warned of possible disadvantages.
  • However, Italy's Deputy Minister of the Economy has now held out the prospect of an adjustment in the near future.
A few weeks ago, the tech industry umbrella organization Swissmem warned of a change in Italian law that would be detrimental to Swiss exporters. Now, however, the southern neighboring country could adapt the provision.

In January, Swissmem wrote in a communiqué that the planned finance law provided for extensive depreciation options for goods manufactured in the EU or EEA. Without a correction, the Swiss tech industry would face noticeable export losses. The association wants to support the federal government in averting this disadvantage.

Without a correction, Swiss manufacturers' products would become significantly more expensive on the Italian market overnight, effectively excluding them from the market, Swissmem wrote on January 22. The association immediately informed the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs and initiated media coverage, it added.

Swissmem sees "positive news"

There now appears to be a turnaround, which was reported on Thursday by the NZZ and the CH-Media newspapers. According to an Italian media report quoted by the Adnkronos agency, Italy's Deputy Minister of the Economy Maurizio Leo said that work was underway to lift territorial restrictions on special depreciation.

If things proceed as expected, this should be included in the next legislative measure. According to the agency report, Leo did not provide any timeframe. "Positive news for once," commented Swissmem on Linkedin. The enormous efforts of the association and the Swiss authorities appear to have paid off.

