The new US tariffs are putting Swiss export companies and their suppliers under pressure. Thanks to exemptions for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, Switzerland has been spared to some extent, but the situation is tense.

US tariffs are impacting Swiss exports, with the exception of pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Steel, aluminum, cars and car parts are particularly affected.

The Federal Council is not expecting an economic slump and is supporting companies with extended short-time working. Show more

The US tariffs are a burden on export-oriented companies and their suppliers. However, according to the Federal Council, a slump in overall economic development is not to be expected.

The Federal Council discussed the US government's additional tariffs on goods imports on Wednesday, as it announced. A flat-rate additional tariff of ten percent applies to Swiss exports. Furthermore, steel and aluminum products as well as cars and car parts will be subject to an additional 25% tariff.

Pharmaceutical products and chemicals are exempt from additional duties. These are important product categories for Switzerland, wrote the Federal Council. Thanks to these exemptions, Switzerland is currently less affected by the tariffs than other countries.

However, the situation remains very challenging for other sectors. The weakened economic situation on the global market is also having an impact on the Swiss economy as a whole. However, the Federal Council does not expect the economy to slump as it did during the coronavirus pandemic.

Short-time work should fix it

To support companies in difficulty, the Federal Council is relying on the instrument of short-time working compensation (STWC). Two weeks ago, it decided to extend the maximum duration of short-time working compensation from twelve to eighteen months. This measure is intended to give companies more planning security.

The Department of Economic Affairs is also to examine whether further measures could be taken in the area of KAE. As an example, the Federal Council cited administrative simplifications for companies with regard to KAE. The government recalled that the responsible parliamentary committees have spoken out in favor of extending the KAE to 24 months.