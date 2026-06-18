A sharp increase in pharmaceutical exports sent export figures soaring in May. (File photo) Keystone

Swiss exports soared by double digits in May. Pharmaceutical products were the biggest driver, but exports of machinery, electronics, and equipment also saw an increase.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Seasonally adjusted, Swiss exports rose by 13.4 percent in May to 25.4 billion francs.

The main driver was the pharmaceutical industry, whose exports increased by more than a quarter.

The trade surplus reached 5.6 billion Swiss francs, its highest level in twelve months. Show more

Swiss exports rose by 13.4 percent in nominal terms in May 2026, seasonally adjusted compared to the previous month, to 25.4 billion francs, as the Federal Office of Customs and Border Security (BAZG) announced on Thursday. In real terms—that is, adjusted for price changes—this represented a 5 percent increase.

In the first quarter, exports had fallen to their lowest level since the third quarter of 2021. They had then stagnated in the previous month.

This strong growth was driven by chemical and pharmaceutical products, which are by far Switzerland’s most important export commodity. Exports in this sector, which accounted for just over half of the total trade volume, rose by more than 25 percent to 13.9 billion Swiss francs.

The volatility in pharmaceutical exports stems primarily from large, irregular shipments and inventory movements, which can significantly distort the monthly figures. For example, pharmaceutical raw materials recorded a 121.7 percent increase, following a decline of nearly fifty percent in April.

Strong Growth in the U.S. and Europe

In addition to chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the jewelry and fine jewelry sector (+14.7 percent) and electricity (+18.7 percent) also saw strong growth in exports.

Exports of machinery, electronics, and equipment also showed positive growth, rising by 1.2 percent to 4.5 billion Swiss francs.

From a regional perspective, the picture was mixed. Exports to Europe rose by 18.5 percent, and those to North America by 10.3 percent. Exports to Asia (+0.2 percent), however, remained flat.

High Trade Surplus

Meanwhile, total imports rose by 3.4 percent to 19.8 billion Swiss francs in the reporting month (0.2 percent in real terms). Volatile chemical and pharmaceutical products also play a major role in imports.

Although they account for “only” one-third of the trade volume—unlike exports—they are nonetheless by far the most important product group. In May, this sector grew by 11.7 percent to 6.9 billion Swiss francs. The previous month had seen a decline of 16 percent.

Regionally, the picture for imports is similarly mixed, as it is for exports. While imports from Europe (+5.9 percent) and North America (+11.2 percent) increased, those from Asia declined (-2.6 percent).

Overall, Switzerland’s trade surplus amounted to approximately 5.6 billion Swiss francs. According to the FSO, this is the highest surplus in twelve months.