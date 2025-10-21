Swiss exports to the USA increased by almost 43 percent in September. Keystone (Symbolbild)

After Trump's tariff hammer, Swiss exports to the USA initially slumped. However, there was a strong increase in September. Why this is the case and what could happen next.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to data from the BAZG, exports to the USA rose sharply by 42.8% in September, following a slump of over a fifth in August.

The export surplus to the USA in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to CHF 8.6 billion (adjusted).

According to the BAZG, the high increase in exports is due to the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Although their exports fell significantly in terms of volume, they increased massively in value.

Pharmaceutical exports have not yet been subject to tariffs, although Trump has threatened high tariff barriers here too.

Switzerland's total exports were down again in the third quarter. Exports fell by 3.9% in nominal and seasonally adjusted terms to CHF 66.5 billion. Show more

Switzerland's high export surplus to the USA has been a hotly debated topic for Switzerland since Donald Trump's 39% tariff hammer. On a quarterly basis at least, the direction is now right: the surplus has shrunk slightly. However, the absolute value remains high.

The export surplus to the USA in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to CHF 8.6 billion (adjusted), as can be seen from the data on Swiss foreign trade published by the FOCA on Tuesday. Compared to the second quarter of the year (9.4 billion), this is a decline of a good 8%, and compared to the first quarter (15.3 billion) it is even 44% less.

In total, Switzerland exported goods worth 11.7 billion (-8.2%) to the USA between July and September. Meanwhile, imports from the USA to Switzerland amounted to 3.1 billion, which corresponds to a drop of a similar magnitude.

Monthly trend in opposite direction

On a monthly basis, however, the US administration is probably not entirely satisfied with the development. In September alone, exports to the USA rose again by 42.8%, after falling by over a fifth in August.

According to the BAZG, the high increase in exports is due to the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, whose exports fell significantly in terms of volume but increased massively in terms of value. Although Trump has also threatened high tariff barriers here, pharmaceutical exports have at least not yet been subject to tariffs.

However, there is something random about monthly figures. The industry is known for the fact that exports can fluctuate greatly from month to month - due to individual batches being called off. The total export surplus to the USA rose again in September to 3.3 billion, after slumping to 2.1 billion in August (July: 2.9 billion).

Gold exports remain at a relatively low level

Meanwhile, Switzerland's gold exports to the USA, which were the subject of much discussion just a few weeks ago, are hardly likely to be a problem any more - especially as fears that gold exports could also fall under the customs regime have now proved unfounded.

At CHF 240 million, gold exports had already fallen back to a significantly lower level in August. Although they rose again in September to over 650 million, this cannot be compared with the massive figures from the beginning of the year (over 13 billion in January).

Total exports down in the third quarter

As far as Switzerland's total exports to all countries are concerned, the third quarter again showed a decline. Exports fell by 3.9% in nominal and seasonally adjusted terms to CHF 66.5 billion. This is the second quarterly decline in a row. With imports of CHF 56.3 billion (-0.6%), this results in a trade surplus of CHF 10.2 billion.

The Chemical-Pharmaceutical division was also the main factor in the overall negative development of foreign trade. Exports in the largest export division fell by 7.2% to CHF 35.8 billion. Exports of watches also declined sharply (-3.7%), falling to their lowest level since the second quarter of 2022, according to the FOCA figures.

On a monthly basis, however, the trend is moving in the opposite direction. After a very weak August, September saw a recovery on a relatively broad basis. Overall, exports rose by 3.4% to CHF 22.8 billion in September.

No overinterpretation

It is therefore not easy to interpret the figures. "Individual monthly movements should not be over-interpreted," Bantleon chief economist Daniel Hartmann told the news agency AWP. August appears to have simply been a downward slip in exports.

When asked how the US government would assess the latest developments, he said: "Trump and his administration are unlikely to analyze the individual months in Swiss foreign trade in detail. A reassessment of this is unlikely until next year at the earliest.

Julius Baer economist Susan Joho is somewhat more optimistic: from Donald Trump's perspective, the trend of the declining trade surplus with the USA in recent quarters is likely to be heading in the right direction, he believes. However, it must also be taken into account that the trade surplus rose so sharply at the beginning of this year, mainly due to anticipatory effects in view of the expected tariff increases by the US. The trade surplus in the third quarter of 2025 now corresponds to the level of the first quarter of 2024.