After intensive preparation, Swiss extreme mountaineer Karl Egloff had to abandon his attempt to climb Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. His competitor also failed beforehand.

Swiss extreme mountaineer Karl Egloff has abandoned his ascent to the summit of Mount Everest. This decision was announced by his team on Instagram. Egloff turned back just before reaching Camp 3, stopping at an altitude of 6,858 meters, according to his tracker.

Egloff explained that he felt uncomfortable to continue climbing without additional oxygen. The snow and damp conditions made the ascent even more difficult. He returned to base camp to discuss the next steps with his team. The climbing season on Mount Everest ends on Sunday.

The 44-year-old was pursuing the goal of breaking the record for the fastest Everest ascent as part of the "Seven Summits Project".

Egloff had been preparing for this day for six weeks. Before the ascent, he said: "I have done everything in my power and am ready for the day Everest gives me the chance. I'm nervous and tense, but also very happy to be here and to be starting in top form. I'm already satisfied - everything that comes next is a bonus."

Tyler Andrews also had to abort

The existing record was set in 1988 by Frenchman Marc Batard with a time of 22 hours and 29 minutes. Kazi Sherpa beat this time 20 years later with 20 hours and 24 minutes, but used bottled oxygen on the descent.

Egloff not only wanted to be faster, he also wanted to do without artificial oxygen.

A few days ago, the US American Tyler Andrews also had to abandon his record attempt on Mount Everest because he had problems with his shoes.

The long-distance duel between the two extreme mountaineers has fascinated the alpinism scene and was documented by both SRF and Netflix.