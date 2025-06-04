1.68 francs per liter of unleaded is the lowest it has been in 4 years. Christophe Gateau/dpa

Trump's economic policy brings lower oil prices - and Swiss drivers are happy: The price of gasoline is the lowest it has been in four years. But not all petrol stations are passing on the price advantage straight away.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump's policy of lowering oil prices - by weakening the dollar and putting pressure on Opec - is having an effect: crude oil is over 17% cheaper than in January.

Swiss fuel prices are the lowest they have been for four years, with falls of up to 4.5% for unleaded 95.

There are regional price differences, and despite relief, the price of petrol remains vulnerable to geopolitical crises or supply chain problems. Show more

Donald Trump wants to push oil prices down with a clever mix of economic policy and geopolitical pressure - and Swiss drivers are also feeling the results at the pump: petrol and diesel are currently cheaper than they have been for four years. This is reported by "20 Minuten".

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate cost around 76.5 US dollars on January 20 - today the price is 63.3 dollars. This represents a fall of 17.3 percent. In addition to a targeted weakening of the dollar, Trump is also relying on political pressure on the Opec states to increase production volumes.

The oil alliance has not only increased production, but is also planning a further increase of 411,000 barrels per day for July. More supply means lower crude oil prices - an advantage for refineries and ultimately also for consumers.

From 1.76 to 1.68 francs - unleaded 95 significantly cheaper

Swiss refuelers are noticeably relieved:

Unleaded 95: from 1.76 to 1.68 francs/liter (-4.5 %)

Unleaded 98: from 1.86 to 1.78 francs/liter

Diesel: from 1.86 to 1.77 francs/liter

This means that prices are as low as they were four years ago - a level that, according to TCS expert Erich Schwizer, has been boosted above all by cheap Rhine freight and the weaker dollar. Lower freight prices are also playing a role: within three weeks, Rhine freight rates per ton have fallen by over 50 francs.

But not everyone is benefiting equally quickly. Petrol stations with long-term supply contracts and less competition - for example on freeways or in the Zug-Zurich region - are more hesitant to lower prices. In regions with high competition, such as St. Gallen or Bern-Ostermundigen, on the other hand, prices are falling more sharply.

What could cause the price of petrol to rise again

The downside: the price of petrol remains sensitive. Disruptions in refineries, pipelines or due to geopolitical tensions could quickly push the price curve up again. Strikes and natural disasters could also disrupt supply chains.

Ilaria (33) from Zurich, however, has no reason to worry, as she told "20 Minuten": "I drive an old Tesla with free supercharging. It's perfect for me - practically no expenses!" A comment that is almost a luxury in times of rising mobility costs.