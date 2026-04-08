Swiss operated slightly fewer flights over Easter and carried fewer passengers than in the previous year. Punctuality also fell slightly. (archive picture) Keystone

Swiss operated slightly fewer flights over Easter and carried fewer passengers than in the previous year. Punctuality also fell slightly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Between Good Friday and Easter Monday, over 211,000 passengers flew with the Swiss airline. This is around 6 percent fewer than at Easter 2025, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Swiss operated a total of 1657 flights. That is 68 fewer flights than a year ago. Despite the decrease, delays increased slightly.

Around 77 percent of flights were on time and thus took off within a quarter of an hour of the scheduled time window, it said. In the previous year, this figure was still around 79 percent.

City trips to London, Berlin and Barcelona were very popular with passengers. Among the long-haul destinations, the US cities of New York, Miami and Chicago were popular. In May, Swiss will now fly even more frequently to destinations such as Málaga, Alicante, Stockholm and Athens.