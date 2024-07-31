Swiss has achieved a solid result in the past six months. The operating profit amounted to CHF 264 million.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss further increased its turnover in the first half of the year.

But profit declined. Show more

From January to June 2024, the airline generated 5.5 percent higher revenue of CHF 2.7 billion, as announced on Wednesday. However, at CHF 264.2 million, operating profit was 22 percent lower than in the same period last year.

Swiss cites two main reasons for this: On the one hand, the market situation had normalized because the capacity bottlenecks from the previous year had now largely dissipated. On the other hand, costs have risen, in particular due to higher wages, fees and expenses for the ongoing maintenance of the fleet.

However, the half-year results presented also show that Swiss was able to improve significantly again in the second quarter: In the starting quarter, operating profit was still 60 percent down on the previous year. In the months from April to June, the operating result of 233.4 million Swiss francs was still around 10 percent down on the previous year.