A Swiss Airbus A320 had to make an unscheduled landing in Frankfurt. Archivbild: Keystone

A Swiss flight from Stockholm to Zurich had to make an unscheduled landing in Frankfurt on Sunday. The reason for this was the loss of pressure in an oxygen cylinder.

The Airbus A320 took off from Stockholm at 6.30 a.m. and landed around 95 minutes later. The plane arrived in Frankfurt at 8.38 am. The landing was made as a precautionary measure for safety reasons, as Swiss confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The "Tagesanzeiger" reported first.

The problem occurred with the oxygen cylinder that would supply the cockpit crew with oxygen in the event of an emergency. The pressure in the oxygen cylinder never fell below the prescribed minimum until the plane landed, the report continued. There were no noticeable effects for the passengers on the plane.

The 59 passengers were able to be rebooked on flights to their final destinations from Frankfurt, said a Swiss spokeswoman. The affected aircraft returned empty to Zurich after the problem in Frankfurt had been resolved.