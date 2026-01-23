Swiss is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai (UAE) until the end of the summer flight schedule on October 24. The Swiss airline announced on Tuesday that the extended suspension is due to operational reasons.

Swiss is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai (UAE) until the end of the summer flight schedule on October 24. (File photo)

Swiss is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and is in constant communication with the relevant authorities and partners within the Lufthansa Group. Passengers whose flights are canceled can rebook their trip free of charge or receive a refund for the ticket price.

Back in late March, Swiss had already extended its flight suspension for certain destinations in the Middle East for safety reasons. At that time, the airline stated that it would suspend flights to both Dubai and Tel Aviv through May 31. The suspension of flights to Dubai was extended for the first time in May. Flights to Tel Aviv are scheduled to resume on August 1.

The reasons for the flight schedule changes were the tense situation in and around Iran following the Israeli-U.S. attacks on the country and Iran’s retaliatory strikes against Gulf states—including the Emirates—as well as against Israel.

At the same time, the Lufthansa subsidiary will continue its expanded flight service between Zurich and Delhi through the end of the summer flight schedule, as announced on Tuesday. In addition to the regular daily service, a second daily flight operated by an Airbus A330 will be offered due to increased demand.