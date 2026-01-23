The Swiss plum harvest has begun—a week earlier than usual. Thanks to plenty of sunshine, fruit growers are expecting high-quality fruit and a yield of about 3,000 metric tons.

The Swiss Fruit Association reports that the many hours of sunshine in recent weeks have resulted in high sugar content and a well-balanced flavor in the plums. (File photo)

The warm temperatures led to an early start to the harvest in all Swiss growing regions, the Swiss Fruit Association (SOV) announced on Tuesday. The harvest is expected to last until early September.

The quality of the fruit is said to be very good this year. The many hours of sunshine in recent weeks have resulted in a high sugar content and a well-balanced flavor in the plums.

According to the SOV, plums can be eaten fresh, but they’re also great for cakes, tarts, jams, chutneys, and sauces. They also freeze well. Before freezing, it’s best to cut the plums in half and remove the pits. That way, they’ll be ready to enjoy right away in your late-summer cooking.

Incidentally, the SOV notes that the white sheen on the skin is a natural wax coating that protects the plums from drying out. It can be eaten without any problem or washed off with warm water just before eating.