Swiss has approved a collective bargaining agreement that offers better terms for its ground crew. Among other things, the agreement reduces weekly working hours and increases weekend pay.

Swiss is offering its ground crew better working conditions under the collective bargaining agreement. Among other things, it is reducing the weekly work hours. (File photo)

Swiss has approved a collective bargaining agreement that offers better terms for its ground crew. Among other things, the agreement reduces the weekly work hours and increases weekend pay.

Instead of 42 hours, the weekly workweek will now be 40 hours, as the VPOD union announced on Tuesday. On Saturdays, employees will receive a premium of 7.50 francs per hour. Existing Sunday, holiday, and night shift premiums will be increased by 20 percent starting in 2028, according to the announcement.

According to VPOD, the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) makes a significant contribution to better compensating ground staff for shift work. The new CBA is valid for five years.