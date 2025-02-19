Candles have been placed in front of the Gemelli Hospital in Rome for the sick Pope Francis. Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

Pope Francis has been in hospital since Friday. He has caught pneumonia. Now the Swiss Guard is to prepare for his death.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since Friday.

More and more faithful are praying for him on site.

The Swiss Guard would also be prepared for his death. Show more

The Pope has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in the west of Rome since Friday. The reason: he is suffering from bilateral pneumonia. This was announced by media spokesman Matteo Bruni on Tuesday.

However, although the Pope had a quiet night according to the Vatican, concerns about the 88-year-old are growing. More and more believers are now visiting him to pray for him. Candles and flowers are gathering in front of the clinic, and camera crews and photographers are piling up.

The Swiss Guards are also currently preparing for the pontiff's passing. According to Blick, the guards are under curfew. The funeral is also currently being rehearsed.

"Might not make it this time"

The Vatican statement said that the clinical picture was still "complex". The Pope is therefore suffering from an infection caused by various pathogens, which is making treatment more difficult overall.

The Pope should have returned to the Vatican this Wednesday, but there is currently no date for this. Two people close to him told Politico that Pope Francis had said he "might not make it this time". The head of the Catholic Church is apparently already making preparations for his legacy.

Francis was elected Pope in 2013. Among other things, he campaigned for the rights of migrants and the investigation of abuse scandals.

What happens if the Pope dies?

When a pope dies, the Vatican is well prepared for this event. A precise procedure comes into force that regulates both the funeral and the election of a successor. Here are the most important steps - from the official confirmation of death to the announcement of the new pontiff:

Confirmation of death

The first decisive moment after the pope's death is the official confirmation of his death. This task falls to the Camerlengo, the Cardinal Chamberlain. In the past, it was traditional for him to tap the deceased pope on the forehead three times with a small silver hammer and call out his name. Today, the pulse is checked instead and a doctor confirms the death.

The fisherman's ring, the pope's personal seal, is then broken. This prevents abuse and symbolizes the end of his pontificate.

Announcement and mourning period

After the death has been confirmed, the Camerlengo informs the cardinals and the world public. The bells of St. Peter's Basilica ring out and mourning flags are placed throughout the Vatican.

In the following nine days, known as the Novendiale, solemn memorial masses are held. The body is laid out in St. Peter's Basilica so that the faithful can bid farewell.

The Pope's funeral

The Pope's funeral traditionally takes place between the sixth and ninth day after his death. The pontiff is buried in a triple coffin: an inner cypress coffin symbolizes his mortality, a middle lead coffin protects against decay and an outer wooden coffin - usually made of walnut or oak - is placed in the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica.

Most popes are laid to rest in the grottoes under St. Peter's Basilica, next to their predecessors.

Convocation of the conclave

While the world is still mourning, behind the walls of the Vatican the process of electing a new head of the Church is already beginning.

The conclave, the assembly of cardinals, must be convened no earlier than 15 and no later than 20 days after the death of the Pope. Only cardinals under the age of 80 may take part - a maximum of 120 of them decide on the successor.

To ensure absolute secrecy, the cardinals are locked in the Sistine Chapel. During the election, all contact with the outside world is prohibited.

Election of the new pope

The papal election follows an ancient ritual. There are two rounds of voting per day. A candidate must achieve a two-thirds majority. After each failed vote, black smoke rises from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

Once a candidate has achieved the required majority, the famous ritual takes place: white smoke signals to the world that a new pope has been elected.

The new pope steps into the light

Then comes one of the most important moments in the Catholic Church. The cardinal-elect is asked: "Acceptasne electionem de te canonice factam in Summum Pontificem?" - which means "Do you accept the legitimate election as Pope?"

If he agrees, he chooses his new papal name. In the sacristy of the Sistine Chapel, he puts on the white vestments.

"Habemus Papam!" - the world learns

the name of the new pontiff

Finally, the Cardinal Protodeacon steps onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and speaks the famous words: "Habemus Papam!" - in German this means "We have a pope!"

Shortly afterwards, the new Pope appears, waves to the faithful and gives his first blessing: "Urbi et Orbi" - for the city of Rome and the whole world.

With this solemn moment, the new pontificate officially begins. The Catholic Church once again has a leader. And the faithful are eagerly awaiting the course the new pontiff will take.