In initial tests, the researchers printed a miniature ship around 1.5 millimetres long. Keystone

Researchers can print holograms using a new method from Switzerland. This allows objects with millimeter precision to be produced in seconds with comparatively little energy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the future, researchers want to use it to print organ models, for example, as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) announced on Monday.

Conventional 3D printers work in such a way that a machine applies material layer by layer until an object is created. This often takes a long time and requires support structures to prevent complicated shapes from collapsing.

From light to matter

Volumetric 3D printing is a relatively new approach. This uses a liquid resin that hardens when it is irradiated with a laser. This makes it possible to produce objects in just a few seconds that would take ten minutes with a conventional 3D printer, according to EPFL.

The catch: the technology is very inefficient and energy consumption is correspondingly high. Only around one percent of the light used is actually used to cure the resin.

Holograms

Researchers at EPFL have now improved this technology in collaboration with Danish researchers. Their new technology consists of projecting a three-dimensional hologram of the shape to be printed onto the resin.

As the researchers reported in the journal "Nature Communications", the energy required to produce an object has been significantly reduced and the resolution of the objects increased at the same time. In initial tests, the researchers used it to produce complex 3D objects such as miniature boats, spheres and cylinders.