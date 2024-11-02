A room at the Hotel Schweizerhof in the city of Lucerne on the occasion of the Open Hotel Doors Day in March 2024 . KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

Local and German hotel guests in Switzerland are sleepyheads - and feel at home in hotels, according to a new tourism study. On average, they spend over twelve hours a day in their vacation accommodation.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss and German tourists in Switzerland spend more time in hotels than French and British guests.

This is shown by the results of a survey commissioned by Switzerland Tourism (ST) and HotellerieSuisse.

A full 62 percent of those surveyed stated that they spent more than twelve hours a day in a hotel.

According to a study by Switzerland Tourism (ST) and HotellerieSuisse, Swiss and German hotel guests in Switzerland are particular hotel fans: they spend more time in hotels than French and British tourists.

To find out how much time travelers spend in their hotels, the Geneva-based research company Ipsos Switzerland surveyed people who had stayed in a Swiss hotel for leisure purposes in the last two years last September. The survey was conducted in Switzerland, Germany, the UK and France. A full 62 percent of respondents stated that they had spent more than twelve hours a day in a hotel.

Locals go to bed early and sleep the longest

On average, Swiss tourists go to bed the earliest and sleep the longest when they stay in a Swiss hotel. This is one of the reasons why they stay in hotels the longest on average of all the markets of origin surveyed - an average of 12 hours 50 minutes.

Germans spend almost the same amount of time in a hotel as Swiss guests, namely 12 hours 30 minutes. Hotel guests from France and the UK, on the other hand, are real night owls; they spend the most time outside their hotel in the evening, sleep less and therefore spend less than twelve hours in the hotel per 24 hours.

Guests from the UK love the hotel day program

As a real surprise, the study shows that British hotel guests spend a conspicuously large amount of time in the hotel during the day. While Swiss, German and French guests enjoy the Swiss tourism program outside the hotel during the day, British guests generally stay in the hotel a lot during the day.

They attach particular importance to hotel activities such as culinary delights, wellness, relaxation and sport. Such activities can be found in large numbers and in great variety, especially in hotels in the upper segment. And according to the study, British travelers are particularly fond of these luxury hotels.

Germans place the most value on accommodation

Swiss hotels are to German holidaymakers what sightseeing is to other travelers. They state that a hotel is just as important to them as the destination when planning their vacation. Hotels also score highly with German guests when it comes to tourist attractions: they find hotels just as important as sightseeing attractions when planning their vacation. Guests from Germany therefore attach more importance to their choice of accommodation than tourists from the other countries surveyed.

A large majority of all hotel guests surveyed in Switzerland - 73 percent - regardless of their origin, agree with the following statement: "if the accommodation is good, the trip is also good". Instead of focusing primarily on the destination when planning a vacation, the results of the study show that it is worth investing enough time in the search for the right hotel with the right offer and the right bed.