The Swiss hotel industry generated 6.2 billion Swiss francs with overnight stays in 2025. This corresponds to an increase of 3.9 percent compared to the previous year. (archive image) Keystone

The Swiss hotel industry generated 6.2 billion Swiss francs from overnight stays in 2025. This corresponds to an increase of 3.9% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The growth was primarily driven by higher demand. Revenue per overnight stay, on the other hand, only increased by 0.6% to an average of 139.80 francs.

There were clear seasonal differences: the highest revenue was generated in the summer months, with peaks of over CHF 680 million in July (+5.8% year-on-year) and around CHF 670 million in August (+6.8%). However, prices per night only rose by a good 1% in each case, meaning that growth was primarily driven by volume.

However, the highest prices per overnight stay were achieved in winter. In January, an average of just over CHF 162 was achieved per night (+1.0% year-on-year), compared to just under CHF 133 (+3.1%) in August and only around CHF 123 (-1.1%) in October.

Significant price differences by star category

A look at the hotel categories reveals clear differences: In the 5-star hotel industry, revenue per overnight stay in 2025 was around 410 francs - 6.3 percent more than in the previous year. In contrast, the price per night for 3-star hotels hardly changed at CHF 108.

There were also differences by tourist zone: the highest prices per night were achieved in metropolitan areas at just under CHF 152 per night. In the mountains, the price was just under 145 francs. In urban areas it was around 132 francs and in rural areas it was still a good 106 francs.

There were significantly greater seasonal fluctuations in the mountain regions than in the cities: In the winter season, prices in the mountains were a good 166 francs per night, compared to around 125 francs in the summer season.