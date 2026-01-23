The Swiss hotel industry recorded a slight decline in overnight stays in June 2026 as well. The decline is primarily due to weaker demand from abroad.

The number of overnight stays in June fell by 2.4 percent compared with the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Wednesday, based on a preliminary estimate. The number of overnight stays by foreign guests fell by 4.4 percent, while those by domestic guests fell by 0.1 percent.

Fourth consecutive month of decline

In the first two months of 2026, the Swiss hotel industry had continued the record-breaking trend of the previous year and reported rising numbers of overnight stays. However, starting in March, with the escalation of the war in Iran, the number of overnight stays began to decline.

From January through May, there were a total of 16.2 million overnight stays—a 0.3 percent decline from the previous year. Although there were slightly more overnight stays by domestic guests during this period, they were not quite enough to offset the decline in international travelers.

The FSO will publish a second estimate for June on July 22. The final and absolute figures will then be released on August 4.