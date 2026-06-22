The Swiss hotel industry recorded slightly fewer overnight stays in May 2026 than in the same month of the previous year. This was primarily due to weaker demand from abroad. However, domestic tourism also saw a slight decline.

The number of overnight stays in May fell by 0.9 percent compared to the same month last year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday based on a second estimate. This comes as no surprise—the FSO’s initial estimate for May had already been negative.

The decline is attributable to lower demand from foreign guests. Here, the number of overnight stays fell by 1.3 percent. However, the number of overnight stays by Swiss residents also declined in May (-0.4%).

Asia Significantly Weaker

The picture varied across foreign source markets in May as well. Demand from Asia declined particularly sharply: the number of overnight stays fell by 15.5 percent compared with the same month last year. India (-24.8%) and China (-8.8%) recorded sharp declines. In contrast, the U.S. market showed positive growth (0.7%).

Europe performed significantly better. The number of overnight stays from European countries increased by 4.6 percent. Growth was particularly strong among the largest guest groups from Germany (+6.2%) and Italy (+3.9%), while the Netherlands (-6.2%) and the United Kingdom (-3.0%) recorded declines.

Third Consecutive Month of Decline

Overall, the start of the 2026 tourism year was mixed. In the first two months, the Swiss hotel industry had continued the record-breaking trend of the previous year and reported rising overnight stays. Starting in March, however, with the escalation of the war in Iran, overnight stays began to decline on a monthly basis.

For the summer season, however, Switzerland Tourism recently expressed cautious optimism following the record-breaking winter. According to the agency, the key markets—Germany, the U.S., the U.K., and France—are expected to provide a stable foundation alongside the domestic market. In contrast, demand from Asia and the Gulf States is likely to be lower.

The FSO plans to publish the final and absolute figures on July 3.