In June 2026, the Swiss hotel industry recorded a decline in overnight stays for the fourth consecutive month. This was once again due to a drop in the number of foreign guests.

In June as well, the number of overnight stays in Swiss hotels declined compared with the previous year. This is due to the drop in the number of visitors from Asia. (File photo)

The number of overnight stays in June fell by 2.2 percent compared with the same month last year, according to a second estimate released Wednesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). This comes as no surprise, as the FSO’s initial estimate had already pointed to a decline.

Significantly fewer guests from Asia

Overnight stays by foreign guests declined by 4.6 percent. The slight increase of 0.7 percent among domestic guests was not enough to offset this decline.

The decline was particularly pronounced among guests from Asia (-19 percent). In particular, there was a significant drop in the number of visitors from India (-34 percent) and the Gulf States (-30 percent). However, the number of overnight stays by Chinese guests also fell by 7.4 percent. By contrast, there was only a slight decrease in the number of guests from Europe (-0.3 percent) and the Americas (-0.1 percent).

Fourth Month of Declining Overnight Stays

In the first two months of 2026, the Swiss hotel industry had continued seamlessly on the record-breaking trend of the previous year. Since March, however, the number of overnight stays has been declining month after month.

The FSO will publish the final and absolute figures for June on August 4.