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Weaker demand from abroad Swiss hotel industry with fewer overnight stays in April

SDA

18.5.2026 - 14:25

Less demand in April: hotel rooms in Switzerland. (archive image)
Less demand in April: hotel rooms in Switzerland. (archive image)
Keystone

The Swiss hotel industry recorded slightly fewer overnight stays in April 2026 than in the same month last year. The decline was due to weaker demand from abroad, while domestic tourism increased.

Keystone-SDA

18.05.2026, 14:25

18.05.2026, 14:40

The number of overnight stays fell by 1.1% in April compared to the same month last year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday based on an initial estimate. There was a clear difference between domestic and foreign guests: the number of overnight stays by Swiss nationals rose by 4.2%, while the number of foreign guests fell by 5.9%.

Stabilization in April

Overall, the start to the 2026 tourism year was mixed. In the first two months, the Swiss hotel industry was still on the record course of the previous year. In March, however, overnight stays slumped by more than 5 percent. In April, however, the figures now point to a stabilization compared to March.

Switzerland Tourism has recently been cautiously optimistic about the summer season. Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the organization expects demand to remain stable. For 2026 as a whole, a slight decline of 2 to 3 percent is expected compared to the record year of 2025.

The FSO will publish a second estimate for the month of April on 26 May. The definitive and absolute figures will follow on June 8.

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