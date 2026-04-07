Swiss hotels again sold more overnight stays in February 2026 than in the same month last year. However, the war in the Middle East is likely to have had a negative impact on business in March.(symbolic image) Keystone

The Swiss hotel industry again recorded more overnight stays in February 2026. Following the record year of 2025, the positive trend in the first two months of the current year is thus continuing. Only the figures for March will show the impact of the war in Iran.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The number of overnight stays rose by 2.9% to 3.5 million in February, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. The number of overnight stays by guests from abroad rose by 3.2 percent to 1.8 million. However, domestic travelers also increased by 2.6 percent to 1.6 million overnight stays.

The increase in February does not come as a surprise. The first FSO estimate published in March had already indicated the increase.

Successful trend unbroken

The number of overnight stays had already increased by 2.6 percent to 3.3 million in January. The cumulative figure for the first two months of the year is 6.7 million - an increase of 2.8%.

In the previous year 2025, the industry had reached a new high of 43.7 million overnight stays. However, the impact of the Iran war on the industry will only be revealed by the figures for March.

The FSO will publish an initial estimate for March on April 17, the second on April 24. The definitive figures for the third month of the year will then follow on May 7.