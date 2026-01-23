The Swiss hotel industry once again saw a decline in the number of guests in June 2026. This was once again due to falling demand from abroad. If the industry is to match last year’s record figure, it will need a strong second half of the year.

With 4.1 million overnight stays, June saw a decrease of 2.2 percent—or 93,000—compared to the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced on Tuesday. The main factor behind this was weaker demand from abroad: The number of overnight stays by foreign guests fell by 4.4 percent to 2.2 million. In contrast, overnight stays by domestic guests rose slightly by 0.4 percent to 1.9 million.

First Half-Year Below the Previous Year's Level

In the first half of 2026, the number of overnight stays also remained below the previous year’s level. From January through June, the Swiss hotel industry recorded a total of 20.3 million overnight stays, down 0.7 percent from the same period last year. Here, too, the decline is attributable to foreign guests: their overnight stays fell by 2.0 percent to 10.2 million, while overnight stays by domestic guests rose by 0.7 percent to 10.1 million.

While the industry had continued to build on the record performance of 2025 during the first two months of the year, overnight stays have declined every month since March—or, more precisely, since the start of the war in Iran. To surpass last year’s record of 42.8 million overnight stays, a significantly stronger second half of the year would now be required.