The Zug-based household appliance manufacturer V-Zug is not emerging from the crisis after a weak first half of the year. Due to canceled orders in China and Europe, sales slumped significantly. The company is now responding with a strict cost-cutting program.

No time? blue News summarizes for you V-Zug expects sales to fall by 4 to 6 percent to around CHF 560 million in 2025.

China and Germany in particular are having a negative impact on business - several real estate projects have been canceled at short notice.

Although the company remains profitable, it is stepping up its cost-cutting measures and considering a job freeze. Show more

Following the slump in profits in the first half of the year, there is no recovery in sight for household appliance manufacturer V-Zug. The Group expects sales and profits to plummet in 2025 as a whole and is taking tougher cost-cutting measures.

Net sales for the current financial year are expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range below the previous year's figure, V-Zug announced on Wednesday. Last year, the company increased its turnover to 591.7 million Swiss francs. With a decline of 4 to 6 percent, V-Zug would therefore achieve sales of 556 to 568 million Swiss francs in 2025.

"The main reason for this is the declining market trend in Switzerland and the international markets," wrote the manufacturer of dishwashers and washing machines, for example. In some cases, orders were canceled at short notice and unexpectedly.

Canceled project in China

In China, a major real estate project for which the orders were already on the books was simply canceled, a company spokeswoman told the news agency AWP. There were also cancellations of two or three smaller real estate projects in Germany.

The lower volume will have a disproportionately high impact on the operating result (EBIT) and profitability due to the fixed costs, the statement continued. A value adjustment will also have a negative impact on the financial result. Last year, V-Zug achieved an EBIT of CHF 25.3 million and a net profit of CHF 21.4 million.

However, the company's management does not fear a slide into the red. V-Zug will remain in the profit zone for the year as a whole, said the company spokesperson.

Cost-cutting measures decided

The Group has now decided on an extended package of measures to optimize costs. These include savings in purchasing, process optimization and the exploitation of additional synergy potential. There will be no job cuts across the board, said the spokeswoman. However, the company is examining whether vacancies can be filled.

The market situation is likely to remain challenging in the coming year, the company estimates. In Switzerland, V-Zug is focusing on strengthening the sales organization and on sales promotion measures. There is considerable growth potential in the international markets, even if the market situation is not expected to recover significantly in the coming year.

"Overall, despite the challenging market environment, V-Zug sees intact conditions for positive business development in the coming years, even if it has had to face a new, unexpected dynamic since April 2025," it says.