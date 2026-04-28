Swiss households own over 5 trillion francs. sda

Private households in Switzerland are richer than ever: their total wealth has exceeded the CHF 5 trillion mark for the first time. The main drivers of this increase are real estate and rising stock market prices.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The wealth of Swiss households rose to over CHF 5 trillion in 2025.

The main drivers are rising real estate prices and gains on the financial markets.

At the same time, debts are also growing, especially mortgages. Show more

The assets of private households in Switzerland continued to rise in 2025 and broke the 5 trillion barrier overall. The increase was driven by higher real estate assets, among other things.

The net wealth of private households rose by CHF 226 billion or 4.6 percent to a total of CHF 5132 billion at the end of 2025, as reported by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Tuesday. Financial assets also increased by CHF 119 billion to CHF 3,278 billion.

Private households increased their occupational pension entitlements, invested in collective capital investments and topped up their deposits. Private households also benefited from capital gains thanks to higher stock market prices.

Thanks to rising prices, real estate assets increased to CHF 2,924 billion, a rise of 5.0%. The market value of real estate corresponded to almost half of the total assets of private households. At the same time, household liabilities - primarily mortgage debt - grew by CHF 33 billion or 3.2% to CHF 1070 billion.

In the long term, the increase in real estate assets in particular led to a clear rise in the net wealth of private households. This is because the market value of real estate has tripled over the past 25 years, according to the report. Liabilities, particularly mortgages, have also more than doubled. But the bottom line is that this also applies to net assets.