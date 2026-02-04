IHI Bernex AG is cutting numerous jobs. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

The industrial company IHI Bernex AG plans to cut the majority of its jobs at its Olten site. 35 of 42 jobs are to be relocated to the Netherlands. The Swiss Salaried Employees Union sharply criticizes the decision.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you IHI Bernex AG is planning to cut 35 of 42 jobs at its Olten site.

Production is to be relocated entirely to the Netherlands, with only research and development remaining in Switzerland.

The Swiss Salaried Employees' Union speaks of a clear contradiction to the communicated corporate values. Show more

IHI Bernex AG is planning far-reaching job cuts at its Olten SO site. According to the Swiss Salaried Employees' Union, 35 of a total of 42 jobs are to be cut. The reason for this is the complete cessation of production in Switzerland.

In future, the company intends to relocate the affected activities to a site in the Netherlands. Only a small research and development team is to remain in Olten. The decision will have a major impact on employees - a formal consultation process is currently underway.

The Swiss Salaried Employees' Union has reacted with clear criticism. It notes the announced measures "with great concern", according to a statement. It is particularly problematic that the planned cutbacks contradict the company's own guidelines. The company expressly acknowledges its responsibility towards its employees.

Company specializes in coatings

The company management has not yet issued a statement. When asked byBlick, a spokeswoman merely confirmed that the consultation procedure had been opened on Wednesday. The company would not comment on the reasons for the relocation of production or on possible alternatives.

IHI Bernex specializes in coatings for tools and components that are exposed to high temperatures and heavy wear, among other things. The company goes back to Berna AG, founded in 1902, and has been part of the Japanese industrial group IHI since 2012. In addition to its headquarters in Olten, the company also has a site in Shanghai.