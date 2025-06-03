Specifically, inflation in May was -0.1 percent, compared to 0.0 percent in the previous month, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a press release on Tuesday. The last time inflation was negative was in March 2021.
The fall into negative territory comes as no surprise. Most experts surveyed by AWP had expected this in advance. Inflation in Switzerland has been on the retreat for months. It has been below 1 percent since last September and last exceeded 2 percent in spring 2023.
Inflation for domestic goods was +0.6% and -2.4% for imported goods. Core inflation also fell compared to the previous year to +0.5% from +0.6%.
Meanwhile, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1% to 107.6 points in May compared to the previous month of April. According to the FSO, the increase was due to various factors, including higher residential rents and higher prices for package tours abroad. Prices for fruit vegetables and stone fruit also rose. By contrast, prices in the air transport and para-hotel sectors fell, as did those for heating oil, according to the data.