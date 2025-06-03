Annual inflation in Switzerland continued to fall in May. (symbolic image) Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

Annual inflation in Switzerland continued to fall in May and is now in negative territory. The last time this was the case was a good four years ago.

Inflation in Switzerland fell to -0.1% in May, the first negative figure since March 2021 and confirming the decline in inflation for months.

While domestic goods became slightly more expensive (+0.6%), prices for imported goods fell significantly (-2.4%), contributing to negative overall inflation.

The national consumer price index nevertheless rose slightly by 0.1%, influenced by higher rents, travel prices and fruit costs, while air fares and heating oil became cheaper. Show more

Specifically, inflation in May was -0.1 percent, compared to 0.0 percent in the previous month, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) in a press release on Tuesday. The last time inflation was negative was in March 2021.

The fall into negative territory comes as no surprise. Most experts surveyed by AWP had expected this in advance. Inflation in Switzerland has been on the retreat for months. It has been below 1 percent since last September and last exceeded 2 percent in spring 2023.

Inflation for domestic goods was +0.6% and -2.4% for imported goods. Core inflation also fell compared to the previous year to +0.5% from +0.6%.

Meanwhile, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.1% to 107.6 points in May compared to the previous month of April. According to the FSO, the increase was due to various factors, including higher residential rents and higher prices for package tours abroad. Prices for fruit vegetables and stone fruit also rose. By contrast, prices in the air transport and para-hotel sectors fell, as did those for heating oil, according to the data.