The new fare only includes luggage that fits under the seat. Sven Hoppe/dpa

The Lufthansa Group is introducing a new entry-level fare without the classic cabin suitcase - also at Swiss. In future, passengers will only be allowed to take one small personal item with them free of charge.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa is introducing a new "Economy Basic" fare where only one small personal item is allowed free of charge on short and medium-haul routes.

The fare will initially apply on selected routes and can be booked from April 28 for travel from May 19.

The company justifies the change with changes in passenger behavior and sees it as a favorable option for day travelers.

Consumer advocates criticize stricter hand baggage rules and demand a right to additional hand baggage. Show more

Lufthansa is abolishing the previously free carriage of a small cabin suitcase on its short and medium-haul flights. It is introducing a new "Economy Basic" one-way fare for all Group airlines - including Swiss - which includes a small personal item such as a laptop bag or rucksack.

The company announced that corresponding tickets for initially selected routes will be bookable from April 28 for travel from May 19. Lufthansa justifies the move with the changed behavior of passengers.

For day travelers in particular, the new fare offers an additional option at an attractive entry-level price. The personal item may not be larger than 40 x 30 x 15 centimeters. Additional hand or checked baggage can be booked flexibly as an additional service from 15 euros.

Complaints from consumer advocates

With its light offer, Lufthansa is putting itself on a par with Air France, but also with low-cost airlines such as Norwegian Air, Ryanair, Transavia, Volotea, Easyjet, Wizz and Vueling. These latter airlines have been warned by the European Consumer Organization BEUC because of their strict hand baggage rules.

The consumer advocates also want to use lawsuits to ensure that every passenger is allowed to take a carry-on bag into the cabin in addition to their personal belongings. This is "appropriate".

The airline association A4E, of which Lufthansa is also a member, is opposed to this. The association argues that millions of consumers book low-cost fares with a mini baggage allowance. They should not be forced to pay for services that they do not need.

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