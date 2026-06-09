Swiss owners of iPhones and iPads have access to the new version of the Siri assistance software with artificial intelligence presented the previous day. The blocking of Siri AI only affects the 27 EU countries, an Apple spokesperson told the news agency AWP.

Apple has decided not to make Siri AI available in the European Union due to the EU Commission's demand that iPhones and iPads be fully open to AI assistants from other providers. (archive picture)

"Switzerland is therefore not included," the spokesperson explained on Tuesday when asked.

Siri AI will be available later this year as a beta version for Swiss users when the language is set to English. "Apple will quickly expand support for other languages," the spokesperson continued.

However, this will require a device from the latest few generations. Siri AI runs on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max or newer. For tablets, you must have an iPad mini (A17 Pro) or an iPad with M1 or newer.

This means that Swiss users are better off than EU citizens: Apple has decided not to make Siri AI available in the European Union due to the EU Commission's demand that iPhones and iPads be fully open to AI assistants from other providers.