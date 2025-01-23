Aveniq is headquartered in Baden. Google Street View

The company Aveniq, headquartered in Baden AG, is announcing major job cuts, with around 40 employees being made redundant.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The IT company Aveniq, headquartered in Baden AG, is announcing around 40 redundancies.

The reason is the focus on dynamic market requirements.

A social plan is in place for the employees affected. Show more

These are turbulent times at the Swiss IT company Aveniq: Shortly before Christmas, CEO Christophe Macherel resigned from his position with immediate effect - not entirely voluntarily, as the company has since confirmed.

Now comes the next piece of bad news for the workforce: on Thursday morning, the IT giant announced a major staff reduction on its website. Around 40 employees will be made redundant, and further reductions will be made through natural fluctuation and regular retirements.

The reduction corresponds to around 5.8 percent of the workforce. Aveniq employs 650 people at four locations throughout Switzerland, with its headquarters in Baden AG. Other sites are located in Bern, Dübendorf and Oftringen.

It is not clear from the press release exactly where the redundancies will take place. Those affected will be supported with a social plan.

The reason given for the measure is an organizational adjustment. The company operates in a very dynamic market that requires a consistent focus on market needs. Aveniq therefore wants to concentrate more on its core competencies and growth areas in order to promote customer proximity.