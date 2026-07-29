It was a power bank: A headphone charging case wedged into a seat caused a Swiss Jet flight to make an unscheduled landing in the U.S. The airline is using the incident as an opportunity to remind passengers of the rules.

The expert panel determined that a headphone charging case had slipped into a seat and been damaged there. The resulting heat buildup is believed to have caused the smoke.

Incident in the U.S. Swiss-Jet was diverted due to smoke—that was the cause

Here's what it's all about On Monday, a Swiss Airlines flight had to be diverted due to smoke in the cabin.

Experts have now determined that the smoke was caused by a storage box that had become wedged in the seat.

Swiss used the incident as an opportunity to remind passengers of the current regulations regarding electronic devices with lithium batteries.

As of this year, the use of power banks on board is no longer permitted. Summary created with

A headphone charging case that got stuck in a seat caused a smoke on a Swiss flight from Zurich to New York. The plane was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Bangor, Maine, due to the incident.

Technical specialists inspected the aircraft in Bangor, as the airline Swiss announced on Wednesday. They discovered that a headphone charging case had slipped into a seat and been damaged there. The resulting heat caused the smoke.

Swiss further stated that the crew of Flight LX16 to New York had acted promptly and appropriately. In cases of unclear smoke, no risks are taken.

The cockpit crew followed the procedures they regularly practice in the simulator. The flight attendants of the Lufthansa subsidiary are trained to deal with fire and smoke. Special fireproof bags, known as “Lithium Safe Bags,” are on board for overheated devices.

No one was injured in the incident; all 208 passengers and the crew are safe and sound, according to a statement released last Monday.

Use of power banks is not permitted

The airline used the incident as an opportunity to remind passengers of the current regulations regarding electronic devices with lithium batteries.

Since the beginning of this year, the use of power banks on board has been prohibited. Neither devices nor the power bank itself may be charged using a power bank.

Passengers may carry a maximum of two such external batteries. These must be kept on the person, in the seat pocket, or in carry-on luggage stored under the seat in front. Transporting them in checked baggage or in the overhead compartment is prohibited. The same rules apply to e-cigarettes.

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