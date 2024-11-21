Many people with similar backgrounds work in Swiss journalism. They are under a lot of pressure, as a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences shows. (symbolic image) Keystone

There is little diversity in Swiss journalism. Origin, political views and level of education are often similar, as a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences shows.

For the study published on Thursday, the authors surveyed 1179 media professionals from all three language regions. The study showed that women are underrepresented in management positions, despite holding 44 percent of the positions.

According to the study, the typical Swiss journalist is male, 43 years old, born in Switzerland, non-denominational, politically left of center and an academic. The authors warn against assuming that political attitudes influence reporting.

In addition, working conditions have deteriorated. 39 percent were worried about their psyche and 76 percent of respondents had experienced hostility.

