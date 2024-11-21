  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The media Swiss journalism is not very diverse

SDA

21.11.2024 - 14:00

Many people with similar backgrounds work in Swiss journalism. They are under a lot of pressure, as a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences shows. (symbolic image)
Many people with similar backgrounds work in Swiss journalism. They are under a lot of pressure, as a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences shows. (symbolic image)
Keystone

There is little diversity in Swiss journalism. Origin, political views and level of education are often similar, as a study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences shows.

21.11.2024, 14:00

For the study published on Thursday, the authors surveyed 1179 media professionals from all three language regions. The study showed that women are underrepresented in management positions, despite holding 44 percent of the positions.

According to the study, the typical Swiss journalist is male, 43 years old, born in Switzerland, non-denominational, politically left of center and an academic. The authors warn against assuming that political attitudes influence reporting.

In addition, working conditions have deteriorated. 39 percent were worried about their psyche and 76 percent of respondents had experienced hostility.

SDA

More from the department

Federal court changes practice. Obesity now generally qualifies for an IV pension

Federal court changes practiceObesity now generally qualifies for an IV pension

Federal Supreme Court. Case law on IV benefits in the case of severe obesity amended

Federal Supreme CourtCase law on IV benefits in the case of severe obesity amended

USA. Severe storm on the US West Coast - hundreds of thousands without power

USASevere storm on the US West Coast - hundreds of thousands without power