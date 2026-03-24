The labor market in Switzerland is declining slightly. Annette Riedl/dpa

Swiss employers are cautious about expanding their workforce in the second quarter of 2026. This was revealed by a survey conducted before the outbreak of the Iran war. Uncertainty is likely to have increased significantly in the meantime due to the negative effects of the turmoil.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Manpower survey, the willingness to hire in Switzerland has fallen significantly, with a net employment outlook of 18%.

This puts Switzerland below the global and European average.

Companies are increasingly relying on flexible working models such as temporary work, while additional uncertainties due to geopolitical developments are likely to increase further. Show more

According to a recent survey by recruitment agency Manpower, the willingness to hire has decreased significantly for the second quarter of this year. And this is despite the fact that the effects of the Iran war have not even been taken into account. According to the study published on Tuesday, the companies surveyed expect a net employment outlook (NEO) of 18% for the second quarter. This corresponds to a decline of 8 percentage points compared to the previous quarter and 7 percentage points compared to the previous year.

The survey is based on 581 interviews with Swiss decision-makers conducted between January 1 and February 3. The effects of the Iran war are therefore not yet included.

The NEO is calculated as the percentage of employers who expect an increase in recruitment activity minus the percentage of employers who expect a decrease.

Switzerland more cautious than other countries

As a result, Switzerland now falls behind the global (31%) and European (21%) average, according to the experts. The main reasons for the cautious mood at the beginning of the year were economic uncertainty, weak global demand, increasing automation and the focus on productivity.

The Iran war and the possible negative consequences for the global economy are likely to have increased uncertainty significantly in the meantime.

In general, companies are currently focusing more on flexible working models such as temporary work, they say. "Temporary work seems to be becoming a permanent component of modern HR strategies," say the Manpower managers.