The airline Swiss suffered a significant setback in 2025. Turnover fell slightly to 5.5 billion Swiss francs, but operating profit plummeted by more than a quarter.

The result was negatively impacted by high competitive pressure, volatile demand, higher fees and a lack of engines and crews, which meant that some aircraft had to remain on the ground for longer.

Despite the difficulties, punctuality improved and Swiss transported 18.1 million passengers. Show more

Following record revenue in the previous year, Swiss went into decline again in 2025: Revenue fell by 2.6 percent to CHF 5.5 billion, as the airline announced in a communiqué on Friday.

Operating profit plummeted to 502.2 million francs. That is a drop of 26.6 percent.

"High competitive pressure, volatile demand and rising fees and maintenance costs have left their mark on our result", explained CFO Dennis Weber in the press release. The freight business also fell short of the previous year's level, as Swiss was affected to an above-average extent by geopolitical uncertainties.

On the other hand, lower fuel prices were a relief and supported the result.

Aircraft on the ground

The airline also had to contend with operational bottlenecks. "Specifically, Swiss lacked both available engines and crews. As a result, aircraft were grounded for longer than planned or could not be deployed as planned," it said. As a result, the airline was only able to partially implement the planned fleet growth and was unable to expand capacity as planned.

The headwind was particularly strong in the final quarter: operating profit halved to 91.0 million Swiss francs. Meanwhile, turnover fell by only 5.2 percent to 1.33 billion francs.

To counter rising costs, Swiss has taken structural measures in 2025. "These include a company-wide cost-cutting program," wrote the Lufthansa subsidiary.

Swiss wants to streamline its structures and become more efficient in the long term, explained CEO Jens Fehlinger: "An airline that shrinks instead of growing loses competitiveness. We are determined to consolidate our position again. Our goal is clear: Swiss should grow profitably again. We are laying the foundations for this in 2026."

Punctuality improved

Despite all the problems, Swiss was able to improve its punctuality: it increased by 4.1 percentage points to 69.3% on average over the year. This means that the airline did not quite reach its annual punctuality target of 70 percent.

Nevertheless, flight schedule stability improved by just under one percentage point to 98.0%. "This progress is the result of targeted measures," it said.

The airline carried a total of 18.1 million passengers last year. This was 0.6 percent more than in the previous year. The number of flights also rose by 0.6 percent to over 143,000.

