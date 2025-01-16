The incident took place in the Italian city of Parma. Imago

A 34-year-old Swiss man attacked both medical staff and police officers in Parma. He was ultimately arrested.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Italy, an incident in a hospital in Parma is making headlines.

A Swiss man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is said to have attacked the staff and police officers. Show more

On Wednesday evening, a 34-year-old Swiss man was arrested in the Italian city of Parma for harassing people in the Ospedale Maggiore hospital and being generally aggressive. This was reported by Italian media, including "Gaeta".

The man is said to have attacked hospital staff. He also tried to snatch the service weapon from a security guard. The police were then alerted.

The man also reacted aggressively towards the officers and resisted arrest. However, the police ultimately succeeded in taking the troublemaker into custody. He is accused of resisting officers and attempted robbery.

The Swiss national is resident in Parma. He was already known to the police for damage to property.