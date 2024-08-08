The Guardia Civil on the beach in Magaluf: A Swiss man allegedly molested a 17-year-old British boy. KEYSTONE

A Swiss man has been arrested in Mallorca after an underage British man accused him of sexually harassing him in the toilet of a pub.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man was arrested in Mallorca on August 3 and brought before a judge.

A 17-year-old British man claims to have been sexually harassed by him. Show more

A Swiss tourist was arrested in Mallorca on August 3 on allegations of sexual harassment. An underage Briton called the police after the incident, which allegedly took place in the Magaluf district.

The 17-year-old Briton was seated at a table with the unknown Swiss man in a restaurant in Camí de sa Porrassa, reports Ultima Hora. There was a pirate show with acrobatics and choreography in the restaurant. The two men struck up a conversation, the story continues.

After the show, the duo drank and danced: at around one o'clock on Sunday morning, the British man went to the toilet and the Swiss man allegedly followed him to rape him. The minor then allegedly left the toilet to inform the security staff.

They held the Swiss man outside the establishment until the Guardia Civil arrived. The alleged victim was taken to hospital but reportedly suffered no injuries. The Swiss national was brought before a judge in Palma on Sunday, but refused to make a statement: he was released.