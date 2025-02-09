BREAKING:



A Swiss man was stabbed to death one day after his arrival in Ireland on Saturday morning: Local media report an argument. The alleged perpetrator is said to be the victim's son. He has been arrested.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man was stabbed to death in the Irish village of Malahide on February 8.

A man was arrested on Sunday.

According to media reports, he is believed to be the son of the man who was killed. Show more

A 62-year-old Swiss man has been stabbed to death in Ireland, according to local media. The crime took place on Saturday morning in Malahide, a suburb of the capital Dublin. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) confirmed the death.

Another Swiss national has been arrested in connection with the man's death, the FDFA wrote on Sunday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Both were Swiss-Irish dual nationals. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern would not provide any further details.

According to reports in the Irish media, the victim is said to be the father of the arrested man. According to the Irish Times, the alleged perpetrator was brought before a magistrate on Sunday.

Shocked neighbors alerted police

The father is said to have flown from Zurich to Dublin on February 7 to visit his son in Malahide, reports the "Sunday World".

An argument is said to have broken out there. The perpetrator then allegedly stabbed the father several times outside a house. Shocked neighbors alerted the authorities at around 8.30 am.

Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victim: "His injuries were too severe and he unfortunately died," a source is quoted as saying. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.