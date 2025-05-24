A doctor was attacked by a Swiss man on a beach in Phuket. (archive picture) sda

A Swiss citizen has been sentenced to prison in Thailand. This was after he attacked a doctor on a beach. He claimed it was an accident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 46-year-old Swiss man was sentenced to one month in prison in Thailand for assaulting a female doctor.

After an acquittal in September 2024, the sentence was revised following an appeal.

The man did not show up for the trial and the authorities are looking for him. Show more

A 46-year-old man from Aargau was sentenced to prison in Thailand. The reason for this: In February 2024, he assaulted a female doctor on the beach in Phuket, Thailand.

The incident was recorded on a cell phone video and led to public protests and calls for the Swiss man to be deported. This was reported by theBangkok Post, among others.

The doctor said that she had been kicked in the back and verbally abused by the Swiss man while sitting on the steps outside his property.

The 46-year-old owner of an elephant sanctuary always said that he had slipped on the steps. His leg was caught in the air, which looked like a kick on the video.

Verdict revised in favor of the doctor

The man from Aargau was initially acquitted in September 2024, but the court ruled in favor of the defendant and dropped the assault charge. He claimed that he had slipped and that the kick was an accident. The doctor appealed.

On Friday, the verdict was revised in favor of the woman. The Swiss man was sentenced to one month in prison without probation. The 46-year-old did not appear at the trial. It is unclear whether he is still in Thailand. The authorities are looking for him.

The Swiss national was granted a temporary visa for the duration of the court proceedings in September 2024. His business visa had been revoked after the crime.