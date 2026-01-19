Cenote Zací is a popular destination for tourists. Imago

A supposedly romantic adventure ended at the police station. A Swiss man was caught having sex in a karst cave in Mexico - and fined.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man was arrested in Mexico after being caught having sex in the Cenote Zací.

The couple had to pay a fine for public indecency, the amount of which is not known. Show more

The Cenote Zací in the small Mexican town of Valladolid is a tourist magnet. However, an unusual incident occurred there on Saturday: a Swiss man was arrested in the karst cave in the city center after he was caught having sex with a Mexican woman in the water, according to local media reports. CH Media first reported on the case here in Switzerland.

The area is under video surveillance, which is why a police officer quickly became aware of the couple. Both were in Valladolid as tourists and had only just met.

According to the police, the Swiss man tried to justify himself by saying that such behavior was permitted in his home country. The officers did not accept this explanation and took them both to the police station. There they had to pay a fine for an offense against public morality. There is no information about the amount of the fine.