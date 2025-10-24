Australian border guards arrested a Swiss man with a suitcase full of cocaine in Melbourne in early January. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/EPA/Australian Border Force

A 22-year-old Swiss man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in prison for drug smuggling in Australia. He must serve at least four years and ten months of this sentence, according to the judge in charge.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old Swiss man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in prison for drug smuggling in Australia.

The Australian Federal Police had charged the man from Geneva with importing and possessing a commercial quantity of cocaine.

According to the indictment, the 21 kilograms of white powder in the suitcase was almost 15 kilograms of pure cocaine. Show more

The man from Geneva was facing a life sentence for traveling from Los Angeles in the USA to Melbourne with a suitcase full of cocaine at the beginning of January. He has been in custody ever since. He had no previous convictions, according to the indictment obtained by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Australian Federal Police had charged the Swiss national with importing and possessing a commercial quantity of cocaine. According to the indictment, the 21 kilograms of white powder in the suitcase was almost 15 kilograms of pure cocaine.

In addition to the large quantity, the judge also weighed up factors such as age. "You have your whole life ahead of you," he said in a video broadcast by the court. The fact that the Swiss man had pleaded guilty showed his remorse.