A 57-year-old Swiss man was stabbed to death during an argument in a house in Luino on Lake Maggiore, Italy, on Sunday. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

A 57-year-old Swiss man was stabbed to death by his son in Luino, northern Italy, on Sunday evening. This was reported by the Italian news agency Ansa, citing police sources.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 57-year-old Swiss man was stabbed to death by his son on Sunday evening in Luino, northern Italy.

One of the sons, a 25-year-old, fatally stabbed his father with a kitchen knife shortly before 8 p.m. and then left the scene.

According to Ansa, the man who was killed lived with his two adopted sons in Lugano.

A violent argument had broken out between father and son, during which the alleged perpetrator had used a weapon found in the house. Show more

According to Ansa, the man who was killed lived in Lugano with his two adopted sons. One of the sons, a 25-year-old, fatally wounded his father with a kitchen knife shortly before 8 p.m. and then left the scene. Carabinieri from Luino and Varese arrested him a few hundred meters from the house.

According to Ansa, the crime took place in Via Vittorio Veneto, where the mother of the two sons also lives - a 58-year-old lawyer from Lugano and former wife of the victim. The family had met up to spend Sunday together.

A violent argument had broken out between father and son, during which the alleged perpetrator had used a weapon found in the house. The second son tried to defend his father and got into a scuffle with his brother. The mother was in shock and received medical treatment.

Investigations continue

The investigation into the exact course of events is continuing. The mother and brother are to be questioned as witnesses over the next few hours. This could also reveal what triggered the escalated argument.