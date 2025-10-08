The body was found on this beach in Corsica. Bild: IMAGO/Depositphotos (Archivbild)

After a Swiss man was found dead on a beach in Corsica at the end of September, the French public prosecutor's office has launched a murder investigation.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 29, the body of a 60-year-old Swiss man was found on the beach of Marana on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

The public prosecutor's office has now opened a murder investigation.

"The initial medical findings indicate that the victim's death was the result of multiple injuries or blows," said the public prosecutor in charge. Show more

The body of a Swiss citizen aged around 60 was found on a beach on the French island of Corsica in the Mediterranean at the end of September. As the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday, a "murder" investigation has been opened.

The man was found on September 29 on the beach of Marana, south of Bastia, as Jean-Philippe Navarre, public prosecutor of the town in northern Corsica, told the AFP news agency.

"Following the discovery of the body and the initial forensic investigation, a homicide investigation was opened to clarify the exact circumstances of this death," Navarre explained.

"The initial medical findings indicate that the victim's death was the result of multiple injuries or blows," he added.