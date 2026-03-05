Sixteen people were arrested on Monday in the Île-de-France region and in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. They are suspected of being involved in the kidnapping and deprivation of liberty of a young Swiss man in France last summer.
At the time, the kidnappers wanted to extort a ransom in cryptocurrency. The arrests, which were announced by France Inter, were carried out with the support of the GIGN, the elite unit of the French gendarmerie, as the AFP news agency learned on Thursday from a source familiar with the case.
A 22-year-old Swiss man was abducted last summer at an unknown location and under unknown circumstances and severely abused. He was held from August 28 to 31 before being freed during a GIGN operation near the Valence train station.
Seven people, including a 17-year-old, were subsequently arrested and charged in this investigation launched by the Lyon public prosecutor's office.