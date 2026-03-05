A French elite unit has arrested 16 suspects who allegedly kidnapped a young Swiss man last summer. IMAGO/Le Pictorium (Symbolbild)

A young Swiss man was kidnapped in France, abused and held for several days - the perpetrators demanded a ransom. Now the police strike and arrest 16 suspects in a raid.

In France, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a young Swiss man last summer.

The perpetrators are said to have held the 22-year-old for several days and demanded payment in cryptocurrencies for his release.

The man was freed at the end of August during an operation by the French elite unit GIGN near Valence railroad station. Show more

Sixteen people were arrested on Monday in the Île-de-France region and in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. They are suspected of being involved in the kidnapping and deprivation of liberty of a young Swiss man in France last summer.

At the time, the kidnappers wanted to extort a ransom in cryptocurrency. The arrests, which were announced by France Inter, were carried out with the support of the GIGN, the elite unit of the French gendarmerie, as the AFP news agency learned on Thursday from a source familiar with the case.

A 22-year-old Swiss man was abducted last summer at an unknown location and under unknown circumstances and severely abused. He was held from August 28 to 31 before being freed during a GIGN operation near the Valence train station.

Seven people, including a 17-year-old, were subsequently arrested and charged in this investigation launched by the Lyon public prosecutor's office.