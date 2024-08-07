A Swiss paraglider crashed in the Carinthian Drau Valley in Austria on Tuesday. (theme picture) Image: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

A 45-year-old Swiss man died in a paragliding crash in the Austrian province of Carinthia on Tuesday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man died in a paragliding crash in Austria on Tuesday.

The crash occurred southwest of the Mokarspitze in the Carinthian Drau Valley.

A German paraglider pilot noticed the crash and immediately made an emergency call. Show more

An emergency doctor was only able to determine the pilot's death on site.

The paraglider pilot crashed for unknown reasons shortly after 2.30 pm. The accident occurred in the area of the Mokarspitze in the Carinthian Drau Valley, the police confirmed at the request of the Austrian news agency APA a corresponding report by ORF Carinthia.

The crash occurred southwest of the Mokarspitze. A German paraglider pilot noticed the crash and immediately made an emergency call. According to the police, the Swiss paraglider pilot had taken off on a cross-country flight shortly after 12.00 noon.

