In Braunau in Austria, a Swiss man was reported for shouting Nazi slogans. (symbolic image) Keystone

In Braunau am Inn, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler, a 31-year-old Swiss man shouted Nazi slogans and gave the Hitler salute while drunk. The police initiated proceedings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A drunk Swiss man shouted Nazi slogans and anti-Semitic remarks in the center of the Austrian town of Braunau on Wednesday night. He also gave the Hitler salute.

When the police, alerted by a local resident, arrived, the 31-year-old explained that he had been "traumatized" by a film he had seen that morning about the Nazi era.

The man was also wearing a Waffen SS ring of honor, which he claimed to have inherited from his grandfather, according to the police. The Swiss man was released.