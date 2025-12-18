  1. Residential Customers
Waffen SS ring of honor on his finger Swiss man shouts Nazi slogans in town square in Austria

SDA

18.12.2025 - 09:07

In Braunau in Austria, a Swiss man was reported for shouting Nazi slogans. (symbolic image)
In Braunau in Austria, a Swiss man was reported for shouting Nazi slogans. (symbolic image)
Keystone

In Braunau am Inn, the birthplace of Adolf Hitler, a 31-year-old Swiss man shouted Nazi slogans and gave the Hitler salute while drunk. The police initiated proceedings.

Keystone-SDA

18.12.2025, 09:07

18.12.2025, 09:32

A drunk Swiss man shouted Nazi slogans and anti-Semitic remarks in the center of the Austrian town of Braunau on Wednesday night. He also gave the Hitler salute.

When the police, alerted by a local resident, arrived, the 31-year-old explained that he had been "traumatized" by a film he had seen that morning about the Nazi era.

The man was also wearing a Waffen SS ring of honor, which he claimed to have inherited from his grandfather, according to the police. The Swiss man was released.

