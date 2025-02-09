  1. Residential Customers
Perpetrator is said to have known victim Swiss man stabbed to death in Ireland - young man arrested

Philipp Dahm

9.2.2025

A Swiss man was stabbed to death one day after his arrival in Ireland on Saturday morning: Local media report an argument.

09.02.2025, 10:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Swiss man was stabbed to death in the Irish village of Malahide on February 8.
  • A young man who is said to have known the victim has been arrested.
Show more

A Swiss man has been stabbed to death in Ireland: The man in his sixties is believed to have flown from Zurich to Dublin on Friday, February 7, to visit a younger relative near the village of Malahide, north of the capital, reports the Sunday World.

An argument broke out there with a young man in his twenties who was allegedly known to the victim. The perpetrator then allegedly stabbed the Swiss man several times outside a house. Shocked neighbors alerted the authorities at around 8.30 am.

Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victim: "His injuries were too severe and he unfortunately died," a source is quoted as saying. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.