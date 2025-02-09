A Swiss man was stabbed to death one day after his arrival in Ireland on Saturday morning: Local media report an argument.
A Swiss man has been stabbed to death in Ireland: The man in his sixties is believed to have flown from Zurich to Dublin on Friday, February 7, to visit a younger relative near the village of Malahide, north of the capital, reports the Sunday World.
An argument broke out there with a young man in his twenties who was allegedly known to the victim. The perpetrator then allegedly stabbed the Swiss man several times outside a house. Shocked neighbors alerted the authorities at around 8.30 am.
Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victim: "His injuries were too severe and he unfortunately died," a source is quoted as saying. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.