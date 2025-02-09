BREAKING:



Heavy Garda presence in Gainsborough Lane of Malahide, where reports of a man being stabbed to death and a suspect detained. pic.twitter.com/UOo54flujY — Terry K (@TezTruth81) February 8, 2025

A Swiss man was stabbed to death one day after his arrival in Ireland on Saturday morning: Local media report an argument.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss man was stabbed to death in the Irish village of Malahide on February 8.

A young man who is said to have known the victim has been arrested. Show more

A Swiss man has been stabbed to death in Ireland: The man in his sixties is believed to have flown from Zurich to Dublin on Friday, February 7, to visit a younger relative near the village of Malahide, north of the capital, reports the Sunday World.

An argument broke out there with a young man in his twenties who was allegedly known to the victim. The perpetrator then allegedly stabbed the Swiss man several times outside a house. Shocked neighbors alerted the authorities at around 8.30 am.

Reporting on the scene of a serious incident in Malahide. For more on this breaking news story, follow @DublinLive @EmmaNevin__ pic.twitter.com/IpRzHSj4lv — Robbie Kane (@robbiekane74) February 8, 2025

Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victim: "His injuries were too severe and he unfortunately died," a source is quoted as saying. The alleged perpetrator was arrested. The public prosecutor's office is investigating.