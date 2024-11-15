Hiding in a boiler room in Verona is no use: Italian police find the Swiss man wanted for drug offenses - the handcuffs click. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

Italian law enforcement authorities have arrested a Swiss man wanted for drug offenses in Verona. Now there is also a charge of theft.

Italian law enforcement authorities have arrested a wanted Swiss man in Verona. The 41-year-old had actually been sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for drug offenses. However, he was able to go into hiding after a new condition of probation was imposed in prison.

Officers found him in the northern Italian city when he was hiding in the boiler room of a building that was being renovated. The man had regular access to the boiler room from an adjoining apartment that was also being renovated. This was after he had broken the lock.

During the arrest, the man was found to be in possession of a considerable amount of stolen material and narcotics. He will now also be charged with these offenses. The 41-year-old was placed under house arrest.

