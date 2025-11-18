One-armed bandits at Casino Zurich. A man has won four million francs. (symbolic picture) Bild: Keystone

A Swiss man hits the jackpot on a slot machine at Casino Zurich. The man wins around four million francs with a stake of one franc.

Carsten Dörges

Five golden pharaoh symbols appeared on a one-armed bandit for a Swiss man at Casino Zurich.

The man was delighted to win around four million francs.

This is one of the highest winnings on a slot machine at Casino Zürich. Show more

Sensational win at Casino Zurich. According to Blick, a Swiss man won around four million francs on a one-armed bandit on Monday. The man had thrown one franc into the machine, then the winning row of five golden pharaoh symbols appeared on the display.

Blick" obtained confirmation from Marcus Jost, the director of the casino, who thus has to pay out one of the highest winnings on a one-armed bandit.

A short wait for the winnings

The winner now has to wait a little longer, as many technical details of the machine are checked. The Swiss Jackpot company in Bern can only pay out the winnings once it has given the go-ahead. The lucky winner can then specify how they would like to receive the money. At the end, only the wealth tax is deducted and then the winner can enjoy his account balance.