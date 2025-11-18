Sensational win at Casino Zurich. According to Blick, a Swiss man won around four million francs on a one-armed bandit on Monday. The man had thrown one franc into the machine, then the winning row of five golden pharaoh symbols appeared on the display.
Blick" obtained confirmation from Marcus Jost, the director of the casino, who thus has to pay out one of the highest winnings on a one-armed bandit.
A short wait for the winnings
The winner now has to wait a little longer, as many technical details of the machine are checked. The Swiss Jackpot company in Bern can only pay out the winnings once it has given the go-ahead. The lucky winner can then specify how they would like to receive the money. At the end, only the wealth tax is deducted and then the winner can enjoy his account balance.