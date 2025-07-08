The Emix founders collected hundreds of millions from the sale of masks. Thomas Frey/dpa

A declassified report from Germany shows for the first time how much money the Swiss company Emix received from the German Ministry of Health during the coronavirus pandemic: 749 million euros - despite massive quality defects.

Sven Ziegler

The Swiss company Emix, founded by Jascha Rudolphi and Luca Steffen, was one of the major coronavirus profiteers. Now a previously secret report by German special investigator Margaretha Sudhof has revealed that Emix alone received over 749 million euros from the German Federal Ministry of Health during the pandemic. This is according to documents that were made public by the platform "Frag den Staat" - and which were previously available to the investigative network of NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Between March and May 2020, the ministry under Jens Spahn concluded at least five contracts with Emix - for a total of around 100 million FFP2 masks and 80 million surgical masks. However, some of the products supplied were apparently unusable: According to TÜV Nord, 48 percent of the FFP2 masks and 40 percent of the surgical masks did not meet quality standards.

Despite this, the ministry decided in May 2020 to make a comparison with Emix - and accepted their lower defect rate. The company spoke of "only" 20 percent defective FFP2 masks and 32 percent defective surgical masks. According to Sudhof's report, this comparison was "exclusively advantageous for Emix". Despite falling market prices, Germany continued to pay up to 5.95 euros per mask.

Investigations in Switzerland too

What is striking is that although significantly more masks had already been ordered than were needed, the ministry ordered another 100 million units in April 2020. According to Spiegel, the storage and subsequent destruction of surplus masks cost the German government an additional 100 million euros.

Switzerland also made purchases from Emix during the pandemic - sometimes for up to CHF 9.90 per FFP2 mask. The Zurich public prosecutor's office is now investigating the entrepreneurs on suspicion of usury. Emix rejects all accusations and refers to contractual confidentiality.

Jens Spahn, now head of the CDU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, denies personal negotiations with Emix and sees no reason for self-criticism. He had "guided Germany through the crisis well", he told Stern magazine. The special investigator Sudhof disagrees: the ministry's open house procedure "got out of hand".