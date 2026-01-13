  1. Residential Customers
Data protection pioneer Swiss messenger Threema sold to Germany

13.1.2026 - 14:27

The Swiss messenger service Threema is being sold to Germany. (archive picture)
The Swiss messenger Threema is changing hands. German private equity firm Comitis Capital is acquiring the company, which specializes in data protection and cybersecurity, from its founders.

The Swiss software company Threema has a new owner. German private equity firm Comitis Capital is acquiring the privacy and cybersecurity-focused company from its founders and private equity firm Afinum, as announced on Monday. The transaction is expected to be completed in January 2026.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Threema is headquartered in Zurich and its messenger service is strongly focused on data security, encryption and privacy protection. The company thus addresses both corporate customers and a broad, security-conscious user base.

Under the new owner, growth is to be further accelerated and international expansion driven forward. Comitis Capital intends to build on its established brand, technological expertise and consistent focus on data protection and data sovereignty, according to the announcement.

