  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Storage volumes are growing Swiss milk and butter production exceeds demand

SDA

22.5.2026 - 09:53

Too much milk is being produced in Switzerland. (symbolic image)
Too much milk is being produced in Switzerland. (symbolic image)
Keystone

Too much milk is being produced in Switzerland. In addition, the high milk fat content is causing butter stocks to increase, as the milk industry organization announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2026, 09:53

22.05.2026, 10:33

According to the statement, milk production in the first quarter of 2026 was 6.1% higher than in the previous year. Milk deliveries had already reached a record level in the last quarter of 2025 with an increase of 7.4%. This means that milk volumes are still above demand, writes the industry organization.

In addition to the excessive quantities of milk, the high milk fat content also ensured a lot of butter. There are currently over 7000 tons of butter in deep-freeze storage - around 2000 tons more than usual at this time of year.

The board of the industry organization has therefore decided on a tranche of supported butter exports amounting to 800 tons, according to reports. However, the resources in the regulation fund no longer allow for full support. Support will therefore have to be reduced from June.

More from the department

Switzerland - EU. Committees demand majority of the people and cantons for

Switzerland - EUCommittees demand majority of the people and cantons for "Bilaterals III"

"An absolute outrage"Andermatt massively increases prices for mountain railroads - vacation apartment owners rage

Heiress takes over alone. Surprise change of management at biscuit company after love break-up

Heiress takes over aloneSurprise change of management at biscuit company after love break-up