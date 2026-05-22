Too much milk is being produced in Switzerland. (symbolic image) Keystone

Too much milk is being produced in Switzerland. In addition, the high milk fat content is causing butter stocks to increase, as the milk industry organization announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the statement, milk production in the first quarter of 2026 was 6.1% higher than in the previous year. Milk deliveries had already reached a record level in the last quarter of 2025 with an increase of 7.4%. This means that milk volumes are still above demand, writes the industry organization.

In addition to the excessive quantities of milk, the high milk fat content also ensured a lot of butter. There are currently over 7000 tons of butter in deep-freeze storage - around 2000 tons more than usual at this time of year.

The board of the industry organization has therefore decided on a tranche of supported butter exports amounting to 800 tons, according to reports. However, the resources in the regulation fund no longer allow for full support. Support will therefore have to be reduced from June.